Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Man Arrested In Louth As Part Of Inquiry In To Alleged €29M Fraud.

: 10/18/2019 - 17:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
garda_badge.jpg

A suspect has been arrested in Co Louth as part of an investigation into alleged money-laundering of 29 million euro.

Its believed a crime gang in the border region is transferring large sums of money to bank accounts overseas in a VAT fraud operation.

Eoghan Murphy reports:

18vat.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!