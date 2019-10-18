Over 15,000 Fixed Penalty Noticed Issued In Kildare & Newbridge.

Over 15,000 fixed penalty notices have been issued in Kildare and Newbridge in the last two years.

Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford, requested the data of Kildare County Council for a three year period, but "Due to a change-over in Software the report...can only provide figures from October 2017 to date"

It shows 6,400 of these fines were for non-display of motor tax, and similar number were for non-display of a pay and display parking ticket.

The remaining 2,300 fines were issued for "other offences"

Stock image: Pexels