Over 15,000 Fixed Penalty Noticed Issued In Kildare & Newbridge.

: 10/18/2019 - 17:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Over 15,000 fixed penalty notices have been issued in Kildare and Newbridge in the last two years.

Fine Gael Cllr., Mark Stafford, requested the data of Kildare County Council for a three year period, but "Due to a change-over in Software the report...can only provide figures from October 2017 to date"

It shows 6,400 of these fines were for non-display of motor tax, and similar number were for non-display of a pay and display parking ticket.

The remaining 2,300 fines were issued for "other offences"

 

Stock image: Pexels

