Gardai are appealing for information about a Nazi-style sign that was placed over the door of a Social Welfare office in Cork last Wednesday.

The words "Job Path Macht Frei" were written above the entrance of the Intreo office on Hanover Street.

It mirrored the infamous "Arbeit macht frei" Nazi sign at the Auschwitz concentration camp, that translates as "work sets you free".

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.