One Social Housing Estate Per Year Asked Of KCC in Each Of Kildare's Five Main Towns

Kildare County Council is being asked to take a leadership role in dealing with Social Housing in Kildare.

KCC is being requested to designate a wraparound programme with other agencies for one social housing development per year in each of the five major towns in Kildare.

By a housing development it is suggested that this would be a housing estate.

Independent Councillor Seamus Moore is proposing this motion to prevent a rise in poverty related social problems as have arisen in other areas.

This motion will be debated at the full meeting of Kildare County Council, on Monday: