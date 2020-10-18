Prison Officers are calling for clear guidelines on how to deal with trans-gender inmates.

The Sunday Independent reports that currently male officers cannot search someone who identifies as a woman.

However female officers can't search a transgender woman who has not yet had gender re-assignment surgery.

The issue arose less than two weeks ago when a trans woman who had not had the procedure was suspected of carrying a weapon.

A source told the paper that 'mass confusion' followed and the suspect couldn't be searched thoroughly as a result.