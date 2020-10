The restaurant industry is happy to take the "short, sharp pain" of tougher Covid 19 restrictions in order to re-open at Christmas.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland says it would welcome a few weeks of stringent measures.

However it says it's keen to have any decision on tougher measures made swiftly, so business can resume as soon as possible.

Mr Cummins said the sector is ready for any tougher regime that may come this week: