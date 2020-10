A number of private hospitals are unhappy with a new HSE deal to cope with a surge in Covid-19 cases.

It would see the Executive take over up to 40 per cent of activity in private facilities for two years.

It's proposed the hospitals would be used for complex medical and surgical non Covid-19 cases, with the treatment of some coronavirus cases if necessary.

The Business Post reports that many facilities believe the HSE should pay the same amount as private insurers for use of the hospitals.