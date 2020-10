A Social Democrats Co-Leader has called for 'other perspectives' to be heard in talks about further restrictions.

Roisin Shortall has pointed out that all six Ministers and all three health officials at yesterday's meeting are men.

The North Dublin TD has pointed at Jacinda Ardern's landside election victory in New Zealand, saying we could learn from her.

Deputy Shortall says having nine men make decisions on behalf of everyone 'weakens' the discussion: