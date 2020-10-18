Listen Live Logo

Support For The Government Parties Is Holding Steady In The Latest Behaviour And Attitudes Poll

: 18/10/2020 - 11:24
Author: Ciarán Halpin
Support for the government parties is holding steady in the latest Behaviour and Attitudes Poll for The Sunday Times.

Fine Gael is up one point to 31 per cent, Fianna Fail is unchanged on 19 per cent, while there's no change to the Green Party at 5 per cent.

Sinn Fein is down two points to 30 per cent, the Labour Party is up one to 4 per cent, and support for the Social Democrats is up one to 2 per cent.

Solidarity/People Before Profit are also up one to 2 per cent while there's been a drop in support for Independendents and others, down 4 to 5 per cent.

