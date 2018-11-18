The Irish Music Scene

It's Being Reported That Murder Of Man In Leixlip Could Be Link To A Seizure Of Cigarettes In Dublin In Recent Weeks.

: 11/18/2018 - 10:49
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_badge_2.jpg

 

It's being reported that the murder of Clive Staunton in Kildare could be linked to a seizure of cigarettes in Dublin in recent weeks.

The 50-year-old was shot dead outside his home in Leixlip on Thursday night after returning home from a soccer match at the Aviva Stadium.

Gardai are looking into links between his murder and the ongoing Hutch-Kinahan feud.

An inquiry is also now believed to be taking place into Mr Staunton's possible connections to a recent seizure of tobacco in Dublin Port.

Gardai are appealing for information on a Volvo S40 car believed to be used in the killing - it was later found in Co. Wicklow.

