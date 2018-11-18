The Irish Music Scene

Calls For KCC To Update On When Rubbish At A Site In Johnstown Will Be Cleared Following Departure Of An Illegal Encampment.

: 11/18/2018 - 11:17
Author: Eoin Beatty
litter_coke_can_road_bridge_pexels.jpeg

 

There are calls for Kildare County Council to update members on when a site in Johnstown will be cleared of the rubbish left behind following the departure of an illegal encampment.

The motion proposed by Fine Gael Councillor Fintan Brett will be discussed at a meeting on Tuesday.

