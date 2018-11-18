Ireland defeat New Zealand & The Morgiana Hurdle Is The Feature At Punchestown.

RUGBY

Celebrations continued long into the night after the Ireland rugby team created history by beating New Zealand for the first time on home soil.

Joe Schmidt's side ran out 16-9 winners at the Aviva Stadium following an outstanding game between the top two sides in the world.

A second half try from winger Jacob Stockdale was the difference between the two sides, with out-half Johnny Sexton kicking the rest of the points.

===

The Ireland Women's side will be hoping to end a great weekend for the sport

Lauren Delany and Laura Sheehan will claim their first caps as USA make the trip to Energia Park.

16 year old Beibhinn Parsons could become Ireland's youngest ever player if she makes an appearence from the bench.

Kick off is at 1 o clock.

===

GAA

Tony Donohoe Under 21 football Finals fixtures

B Final Venue: Newbridge, Balyna V Raheens12:30

A Final Venue: Newbridge, Clane V Naas 2:15

C Final Venue: Hawkfield Pitch 1, Sallins V Castledermot 5:30

D Final Venue: Hawkfield Pitch 1, Abbey Rangers V Ellistown 19:00

There's plenty of action in the Club Championships this afternoon.

Among the pick of the games, Na Piarsigh of Limerick take on Waterford side Ballygunner in the final of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

The Galway hurling crown will be handed out today as well, with Liam Mellows taking on St Thomas.

There's also action in the semi finals of both the Leinster hurling and Ulster football championships.

===

SOCCER

Already-relegated Northern Ireland will be looking for their first points in their last outing in the Nations League.

Michael O'Neill's side face Austria, with kick-off at 5pm at Windsor Park.

===

BOXING

Two Irish boxers will be hoping to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Women's Elite Championships later.

Dubliner Kellie Harrington faces local favoutrite Sarita Devi in her last-16 bout in New Dehli.

Offaly woman Grainne Walsh faces Argentina's Noella Perez.

===

GOLF

England's Danny Willett is now one-shot clear of the field in the final round of the DP World Championship in Dubai.

The former Masters Champion sits on 17-under par, with American Patrick Reed in second.

Rory McIlroy finished his week with a final round 73 to finish on 8-under.

===

RACING

Samcro and Faugheen go head-to-head later this afternoon in the Morgiana Hurdle.

It's the feature race at Punchestown where the first of an eight-race card goes to post at 5-past-12 this afternoon.

There's a seven-race card in Cork which gets underway at 12:15pm.