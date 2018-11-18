The Irish Music Scene

Calls For A Progress Report To Be Issued Regarding The Housing Development at Flinter's Field, Athy.

: 11/18/2018 - 12:27
Author: Eoin Beatty
house_and_keys.jpg

 

There are calls for a progress report be given to Kildare County Council from the Respond Housing Association including start and completion dates for the housing development at Flinter's Field, Athy.

The motion proposed by Labour Councillor Aoife Breslin will be discussed at a meeting on Monday.

 

