At least two public buildings in Kildare will turn purple for International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Its on December 3rd.

Kildare County Council says Áras Chill Dara, Naas and Newbridge Town Hall, will turn purple.

KCC is also examining lighting Athy Castle and Heritage Centre purple.

Independent Celbridge/Leixlip Cllr., Íde Cussen, says an awareness day will take place at KCC headquarters on December 3rd.

Stock image: Pixabay