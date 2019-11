One of Dublin's busiest DART stations will be closed during peak commuter time this evening.

The Lansdowne Road stop is being shut for Ireland's game with Denmark as part of a crowd control test ahead of next summer's Euro 2020 games.

It means football fans will have a slightly longer walk to get to the Aviva Stadium.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says thousands of office workers in the area will need to walk to Sandymount or Grand Canal instead: