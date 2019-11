The HSE says doctors sometimes feel pressurised into prescribing antibiotics.

A new European report has found Irish doctors are the third worst in the EU for giving patients antibiotics because it's faster than explaining why they don't need them.

One in 10 people can have side effects to the medication such as skin rash and nausea.

The HSE's National Lead for Antimicrobial Resistance, Professor Martin Cormican says patients need to listen to their doctor:

