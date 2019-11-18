Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

CKC: Kildare Commercial Rates Will Not Increase In 2020.

: 11/18/2019 - 17:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
county_kildare_chamber.png

Commercial rates in Kildare will not increase in 2020.

County Kildare Chamber says  councillors, during their Buget meeting, have voted not to increase the levy.

It applies to over 5,000 entities in Kildare.

CKC says the recent nationwide revaluation"resulted in many businesses seeing their annual rate bill increase, in many cases by over 25%.
 
Allan Shine, CEO of County Kildare Chamber, says “With the ongoing issues facing business in regards to Brexit, global economic uncertainty and the increasing tax on business by Government, we welcome the decision today by the elected councillors of Kildare County Council to vote through a rate freeze for business for 2020.  Kildare businesses have not had a commercial rate increase set by Kildare Council in several years and we acknowledge that whilst several councillors believed this was the year for an increase, we demonstrated forcibly and effectively that 2020 is not the year for further taxation on business”.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!