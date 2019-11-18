CKC: Kildare Commercial Rates Will Not Increase In 2020.

Commercial rates in Kildare will not increase in 2020.

County Kildare Chamber says councillors, during their Buget meeting, have voted not to increase the levy.

It applies to over 5,000 entities in Kildare.

CKC says the recent nationwide revaluation"resulted in many businesses seeing their annual rate bill increase, in many cases by over 25%.



Allan Shine, CEO of County Kildare Chamber, says “With the ongoing issues facing business in regards to Brexit, global economic uncertainty and the increasing tax on business by Government, we welcome the decision today by the elected councillors of Kildare County Council to vote through a rate freeze for business for 2020. Kildare businesses have not had a commercial rate increase set by Kildare Council in several years and we acknowledge that whilst several councillors believed this was the year for an increase, we demonstrated forcibly and effectively that 2020 is not the year for further taxation on business”.