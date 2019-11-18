Listen Live Logo

Intensive Searches To Take Place In Kildare In Investigation In To Laois Man's Disappearance.

: 11/18/2019 - 18:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a Laois man say they intend to conduct an extensive search of a site in Kildare.

William Delaney has been missing since January 30th.

Up to 30 members of the Gardaí and Defence Forces are taking part in the operation and it's expected the investigation will take up to six days.

It's the second time a search has been conducted in the case - last June the investigation focused on a site at the Rock of Dunamase after a member of the public came forward and claimed the 57 year old had been assaulted and buried in the area.

Mr. Delaney was last seen in Monasterevin.

Gardai will focus their attention on the area of the town around the canal, the river, and agricultural and other lands.

 

