K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

US Aviation Regulator Lifts Ban On Boeing 737 Max.

: 18/11/2020 - 13:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
boeing_logo.jpg

America's aviation regulator's lifted the ban on Boeing 737 Max planes flying.

The aircraft have been grounded since early last year after two crashes within five months killed 346 people.

The F-A-A says airlines will be required to provide additional pilot training before flights resume.

 

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!