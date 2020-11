The rate of re-offending while on probation in Kildare is lower than in all surrounding counties.

The Central Statistics Office has released data for 2016.

It shows that 23.2% of people in Kildare on probation during that year committed another crime.

The highest level of 1-year probation related re-offending took place from people with registered address in Limerick, at 41%

File image: RollingNews