KCC Continuing To Seek Expressions Of Interest For Homes In 9 Towns & Villages.

KCC is continuing to seek expressions of interest for homes in 9 towns and villages across the county.

It would like to hear from Private Developers, Building Contractors, Landowners and Approved Housing Bodies who have sites with planning permission, partially completed developments or completed/turn-key developments.

The council is looking for sites or properties in: Celbridge, Clane, Kilcullen, Leixlip, Maynooth, Monasterevin, Naas, Newbridge, Sallins

All units must be delivered by this time next year.

The deadline for expression of interest is December 11th

Stock image: Shutterstock