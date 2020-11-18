Listen: BAM Submits Claims For €200M In Extra Costs For Children's Hospital Construction.

The main contractor for the National Children's Hospital, Kill headquartered BAM, has submitted claims for extra costs of more than 200 million euro.

The board overseeing the development of the NCH is now withholding 15 per cent of fees owed to BAM each month due to delays.

The project was due to be completed by August 2022 - but the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board doesn't expect that target to be met.

Chief officer David Gunning says there have been claims for significant costs made by the contractor:

File image: RollingNews