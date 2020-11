Cervical Check patient support group 221+ has accused the government of playing politics on the issue of a Tribunal.

The group has written to the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly looking for clarity on the government's plans.

It says comments by Taoiseach Michael Martin in the Dail yesterday suggested there would be a further cabinet review next week.

The representative body was unhappy with the lack of consultation with the group, ahead of the Tribunal's establishment in October.