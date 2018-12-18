The Eleven To Two Show

Report On Proposal For New Homes In Coil Dubh To Be Issued Tomorrow.

: 12/18/2018 - 10:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A report on a proposal for new social housing in Coil Dubh will issued tomorrow.

Kildare County Council CEO, Peter Carey, will issue the document to members of the Kildare/Newbridge Municipal District at their monthly meeting.

It pertains to council plans to deliver 10 homes at Coill Dubh/Blackwood.

 

