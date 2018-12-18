Listen: Oireachtas Cttee. Proposes That Catholic Schools Educate On LGBT Relationships.

Issues around Gay, Lesbian and Transgender relationships could be taught in Catholic schools under new proposals.

A draft report from the Oireachtas Education Committee, of which Kildare South TD Fiona O'Loughlin is chair, is calling for radical changes to how sex education is taught to children in primary and secondary schools.

Under the plans school kids would be taught about LGBT relationships, without distinction to their heterosexual counterparts.

Deputy Political Editor with the Irish Independent, Philip Ryan, says the curriculum will be developed in an 'age appropriate manner'