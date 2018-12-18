The Eleven To Two Show

Man Chareged In Connection With International Money Laundering Investigation.

: 12/18/2018 - 10:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A man has been charged in connection with an international money laundering investigation.

The 42 year old is alleged to have been involved in nine international transfers, that were received into four separate bank accounts.

The combined transfers totalled around 1.95 million euro, and took place between May 2014 and November 2015.

The accounts in question were controlled by the suspect at various Irish financial institutions.

He is due to appear before the Courts of Criminal Justice in Dublin this morning.

