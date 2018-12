The Government is being called on to provide more funding to local authorities to tackle illegal puppy farms.

It follows Dogs Trust Ireland suspending adoptions this Christmas after there was a 30 per cent increase in people looking to give up their pets last January.

Fianna Fáil says the legislation is there to clamp down on puppy farms, but it's not met with enough funding.

Senator Catherine Ardagh is urging people not to be part of the problem.

Stock image: Pexels.