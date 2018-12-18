Cabinet Being Asked To Immediately Set Up New Group To Assess Threats To State Security.

The Cabinet will be asked to immediately set up a new group that will assess threats to State security today.

It was one of more than 150 proposals made by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland in September.

The Justice Minister will today ask the Government to accept the majority of the recommendations that were made.

While it's reported that 21 of the proposals will be accepted in principle only.

Sunday Times Journalist John Mooney says it will take some time to implement all of the recommendations.