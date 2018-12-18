National Children's Hospital Construction Cost Forecast Soards To €1.4 Billion.

There are fears the rising cost of the new national children's hospital could mean other major infrastructure projects are delayed or scrapped.

The project is now expected to cost €1.4 billion, 40% higher than the original estimate.

Ministers will discuss the issue at today's cabinet meeting.

The Health Minister is also expected to give the go ahead for for initial building works at the site of the new National Maternity Hospital.

The Irish Times reports Simon Harris has received assurances the Sisters of Charity will have no role, the state will be guaranteed ownership and that a public interest director will be appointed.

