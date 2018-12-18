The Eleven To Two Show

Suspect Device Removed From Apartment In Dublin City Centre.

: 12/18/2018 - 10:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_map_pin.jpg

A suspect device has been removed from an apartment complex off Dorset Street Upper in Dublin.

The alarm was raised at 9.30 last night and there's no reports of any injuries.

The Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to the scene and investigations are ongoing.

