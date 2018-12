The proposed redevelopment of St Conleth’s Park, due to begin in early 2019, will not now happen til late in the year.

This morning’s Leinster Leader is reporting that the problem is due to a delay in getting approval of a state grant of €3 million.

The paper reports that the ground is now likely to be available for League and club fixtures in 2019.

***Leinster leader Sports Editor Tommy Callaghan will join Clem Ryan on this morning’s Kildare Today at 10.25 to discuss the topic.