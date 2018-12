A post-mortem examination is due to take place today on a body found in a car that was on fire in Co. Cork.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze in a field off the R168 Inniscarra Road at around 6:15 yesterday evening.

It was later put out and the body was removed, but it hasn't yet been formally identified.

Gardai say course of their investigation will be determined by the results of the post-mortem.