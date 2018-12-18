Ceol Agus Caint

Maynooth Christmas Carol Service Will Be Live-Streamed Tonight.

: 12/18/2018 - 16:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A Maynooth Christmas Carol service is to be live-streamed from Saint Patrick’s College Chapel this evening.

This year’s Carol Service coincides with the 200th anniversary of the world’s most popular Christmas Carol Silent Night.

The carol itself will be a centre piece of this year’s service, with a special performance by the choirs and the congregation of more than 700.  

Four choirs will participate in this year’s Carol Service - the Maynooth University Choral Society and the Seminary Chapel Choir both conducted by Dr John O’Keeffe; the Maynooth University Chamber Choir conducted by Ruaidhrí Ó Dáilaigh and the Schola Gregoriana directed by Dr Darina McCarthy.

The service will be streamed by Shalom TV this evening between 7.30pm and 9 O'clock.

