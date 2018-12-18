K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dunnes Stores Staff Are Getting a 3% Pay Rise.

: 12/18/2018 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dunnes_stores_logo.png

Workers at Dunnes Stores, including those in Maynooth and Newbridge, are getting a pay-rise.

The 3 percent raise, which formed part of a wider pay and benefits claim, will be back-dated to October.

The company is also promising secure hour contracts, more full time jobs and a staff discount scheme.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!