Picture This Announce One-Off Gig In Dublin Tonight.

: 12/18/2018 - 17:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Athy's Picture This have just announced they'll play a one-off gig in Dublin tonight.

They say they'll reveal the location of the surprise performance at around 8pm.

The Kildare band, who have sold out a five-night run at 3Arena next March, have told fans to "get ready to run".

