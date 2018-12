Three men have been taken to hospital after their car entered the River Shannon in Co. Leitrim following a single vehicle road crash.

Emergency services attended the scene in Rooskey after the alarm was raised at around 2.15pm.

The men were taken from their vehicle and were transferred to Mullingar Hospital as a precautionary measure.

It's understood the car, which was still submerged upside down in the river late this afternoon, was travelling down a side road when the incident happened.