Ballymore Eustace Road To Close, Temporarily, In January.

A local road in Ballymore Eustace will be closed for almost three weeks in the New Year.

Kildare County Council says its the route between Ardenode Crossroads and its junction with the Boleybeg Crossroads, will be shut between January 15th and February 1st.

The closure is required to facilitate bridge repair works.

Alternative Routes:

Southwestern bound traffic will be diverted via the R413 to Brannockstown. Turn left at Brannockstown onto the R412 towards Kennycourt. At Kennycourt turn left onto the L6060 local road continuing on to Boleybeg Crossroads.

Northeastern bound traffic will be diverted via the L6060 at Boleybeg Crossroads towards Kennycourt. At Kennycourt, turn right onto the R412 towards Brannockstown. At Brannockstown, turn right onto the R413 continuing onto Ardenode Crossroads.