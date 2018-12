19,000 people will be working in An Garda Síochána by 2021.

That’s according to the government, which has launched a 4- year plan for the future of policing.

It includes a target of 15,000 Gardaí and 4,000 Garda staff within the next 3 years.

A new independent oversight body will replace both the Policing Authority and Garda Síochána Inspectorate.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says new civilian staff will get Gardaí back to frontline work:

File image: RollingNews.