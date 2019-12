In the UK, Tony Blair - the only Labour leader to have won a general election in the last 45 years - says the party is facing a stark decision.

He's issued a warning to MPs following last week's disastrous election defeat, urging them not to "whitewash" the result.

Mr Blair says it marked a moment in history, and they need to recapture the party from the far left.

File image: Tony Blair/RollingNews