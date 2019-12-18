The Eleven To Two Show

Inquiry Underway In To Suspect Death in Kilkenny.

: 12/18/2019 - 10:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
An investigation is underway into a suspicious death in Kilkenny city.

A man's body was found in the Hawthorn Walk area at about seven o'clock yesterday evening.

He's understood to have been in his 40s and from the south east, but lived in Kilkenny.

A full post mortem examination will take place today.

