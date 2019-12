There's been an increase of a third in the number of people on trolleys at Naas General Hospital.

There were 14 patients without beds there yesterday; that's up to 21, today.

Ireland's worst affected facility is University Hospital Limerick, were 74 patients are on gurneys.

Nationwide, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reports that there are 552 patients on gurneys at the country's hospitals.

