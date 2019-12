The Irish Medical Organisation is urging the government to begin talks to prevent thousands of staff going on strike after Christmas.

94 percent of its consultants and non-consultant hospital doctors have voted for industrial action.

It's in a dispute over pay parity, and it's the first time staff at this level have ever opted for a work-to-rule.

Dr. Matthew Sadlier, from the IMO's consultants committee, says the action is likely to take place in the new year: