One in three teens in Tallaght in west Dublin are experiencing mental health difficulties.

The area also has serious gaps in its youth mental health services, according to a new report by Trinity College.

Out of 11-thousand 12 to 18-year-olds, a third suffer anxiety and depression while a fifth are dealing with varying levels of stress.

Marian Quinn from the Childhood Development Initiative says a lot are either getting the wrong help or none at all: