Open Court To Consider Claims For Correction On Kildare's Electoral Register Takes Place Today.

An open court to consider claims for correction to Kildare's draft register of electors is taking place today.

The County Registrar will consider claims from all five Municipal Districts: Athy, Celbridge-Leixlip, Maynooth, Kildare-Newbridge and Naas.

The open court takes place at Naas Courthouse this afternoon from 2.15pm.

Claims lists are available for inspection at Post Offices, Libraries and Garda Stations in Athy, Castledermot, Celbridge, Kilcock, Kildare, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge, and at Franchise Section, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas.

File image: RollingNews