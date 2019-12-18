The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Open Court To Consider Claims For Correction On Kildare's Electoral Register Takes Place Today.

: 12/18/2019 - 11:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_courthouse_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

An open court to consider claims for correction to Kildare's draft register of electors is taking place today.

The County Registrar will consider claims from all five Municipal Districts:  Athy, Celbridge-Leixlip, Maynooth, Kildare-Newbridge and Naas.

The open court takes place at Naas Courthouse this afternoon from 2.15pm.

Claims lists are available for inspection at Post Offices, Libraries and Garda Stations in Athy, Castledermot, Celbridge, Kilcock, Kildare, Maynooth, Naas and Newbridge, and at Franchise Section, Kildare County Council, Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!