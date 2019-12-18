The Eleven To Two Show

UK High Court Judge Rules Downey Responsible For Hyde Park Bombing.

: 12/18/2019 - 11:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A High Court judge in the UK has ruled IRA member John Downey was responsible for the 1982 Hyde Park bombing.

It's after a civil action brought by relatives of four British soldiers killed in the attack in London.

Downey was charged with the murders, but his prosecution at the Old Bailey collapsed.

