Listen: Women's Aid Urges People To Speak If If They Notice Someone In Trouble.

A domestic abuse charity is appealing to people to speak up if they notice someone is in trouble.

Women's Aid says that six women have died this year through violence, with the latest being Nadine Lott from Co Wicklow.

The mother of one died yesterday after being assaulted over the weekend in her home in Arklow.

CEO of Women's Aid, Sarah Benson, says there needs to be more supports in place for those who are vulnerable:

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Equality, Immigration and Integration, Kildare South TD, Fiona O’Loughlin, has expressed her sadness at the death of Nadine Lott

“My deepest sympathies go out to Nadine’s family and in particular her child. I can’t imagine the horror they are going through at the moment."

“Her death serves as a stark reminder that every day in Ireland women are experiencing physical violence, psychological turmoil or financial abuse and in some horrific circumstances this ends in a violent death,” she concluded.