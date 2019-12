Donald Trump is likely to become only the third President in US history to be impeached later.

The House of Representatives is debating whether he abused his political power in order to get information about a political opponent.

Mr Trump has always denied this - but the Democrats are seeking to remove him from the White House.

The Republicans are likely to block the process in the Senate next year.

Republican Debbie Lesko says the process is politically biased.

