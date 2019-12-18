Listen: FAI An "Absentee Father" For Irish Football.

The FAI has been described as an absentee father for Irish football as it's been confirmed it sought an 18 million euro bailout from the government.

Minister Shane Ross also revealed the liquidation of football's governing body has been examined, saying they want to avoid that at all costs.

The government has said that situation would mean the collapse of the League of Ireland and that the senior Ireland team would be unable to play games.

Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien told the Oireachtas Sports Committee the FAI has seriously mismanaged Irish football: