K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: FAI An "Absentee Father" For Irish Football.

: 12/18/2019 - 17:20
Author: Ciara Plunkett
fai_logo.png

The FAI has been described as an absentee father for Irish football as it's been confirmed it sought an 18 million euro bailout from the government.

Minister Shane Ross also revealed the liquidation of football's governing body has been examined, saying they want to avoid that at all costs.

The government has said that situation would mean the collapse of the League of Ireland and that the senior Ireland team would be unable to play games.

Sinn Féin TD Jonathan O'Brien told the Oireachtas Sports Committee the FAI has seriously mismanaged Irish football:

16fai.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!