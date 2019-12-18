K Country

€44 Billion Merger Deal Struck Between Fiat Chrysler & Peugot.

US carmaker Fiat Chrysler and the parent company of Peugeot have agreed a 44 billion euro merger.

Both company boards gave their blessing to the deal yesterday.

The tie-up would create a firm ranking among the world’s largest car companies by sales.

 

Stock image: Pexels.

