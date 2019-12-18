Lowry's Open Championship Win Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment Of 2019.

Shane Lowry's win at The Open Championship has been rated Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment of 2019.

A Teneo Sports survey shows the Offaly golfer's first major just pipped Katie Taylor, after she became a two-weight world champion.

However, the Bray boxer has been crowned Ireland's Most Admired Sports Star for a third year in a row.

Ireland's Team of the Year is shared between Dublin's five-in-a-row footballers and Ireland's Olympics-bound women's hockey team.

Meanwhile, Ireland's favourite sport remains Gaelic Games, which came out just ahead of soccer, with rugby in third.